Brokers Offer Predictions for MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a report released on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

MAG has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $13.38 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 7.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,981,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,603,000 after buying an additional 696,140 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 642,494 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 6.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,517,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 153,274 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at about $22,518,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 8.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,465,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

