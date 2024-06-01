Brokers Offer Predictions for The Descartes Systems Group Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report issued on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $92.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 0.91. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.