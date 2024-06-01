Brokers Offer Predictions for The Descartes Systems Group Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:DSG)

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of DSG stock opened at C$125.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$128.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of C$10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of C$95.03 and a one year high of C$137.30.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$200.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.23%.

In other news, Director John Scott Pagan sold 20,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.16, for a total transaction of C$2,536,726.52. In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 12,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.38, for a total value of C$1,609,104.06. Also, Director John Scott Pagan sold 20,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.16, for a total value of C$2,536,726.52. Insiders sold a total of 57,195 shares of company stock worth $7,095,062 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

