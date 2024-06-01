Brokers Offer Predictions for UMH Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:UMH)

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UMH Properties in a report released on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for UMH Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UMH. StockNews.com lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

UMH stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -100.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UMH Properties by 382.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,440.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,049.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,049.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -573.30%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

