Brokers Set Expectations for Masimo Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masimo in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

MASI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $124.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.69 and a beta of 0.99. Masimo has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $169.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.44 and a 200-day moving average of $124.22.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Masimo by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 851.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

