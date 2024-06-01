Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of BPYPO opened at $13.90 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32.
About Brookfield Property Partners
