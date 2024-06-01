Brookfield (TSE:BN) Shares Up 1.7%

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$59.38 and last traded at C$59.35. 4,531,188 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 1,684,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.38.
Brookfield Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 1.69.
Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$30.88 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.4293133 EPS for the current year.
Brookfield Increases Dividend
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
