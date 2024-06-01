Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $240.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.87. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $243.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,394,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,986,000 after buying an additional 111,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,092,000 after buying an additional 226,804 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,066,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,135,000 after buying an additional 775,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,427,000 after buying an additional 100,823 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

