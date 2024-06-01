Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $275.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BURL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.9 %

Burlington Stores stock opened at $240.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $243.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.