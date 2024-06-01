C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Northland Capmk upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. 8,068,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 6,945,587 shares.The stock last traded at $29.31 and had previously closed at $28.57.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 862,811 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,477,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,383,000 after acquiring an additional 659,986 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,313,000 after acquiring an additional 568,369 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,879,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.74.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

