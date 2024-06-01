Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Caleres Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:CAL opened at $34.69 on Friday. Caleres has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 18,373 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $753,476.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,235.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,790 shares of company stock worth $4,728,538. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caleres has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

