Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Stock Price Down 35%

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 35% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 5,675,219 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,254% from the average session volume of 419,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Get Calidi Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLDI. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Calidi Biotherapeutics from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLDI

Calidi Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calidi Biotherapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calidi Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calidi Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.