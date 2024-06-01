Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Stock Price Down 35%

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 35% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 5,675,219 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,254% from the average session volume of 419,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLDI. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Calidi Biotherapeutics from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
View Our Latest Analysis on CLDI
Calidi Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.
Calidi Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calidi Biotherapeutics
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Calidi Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calidi Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.