Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,679.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average is $65.80.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

