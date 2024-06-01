Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 833 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ES. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.07.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

