Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,232 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Shares of BATS:PNOV opened at $36.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

