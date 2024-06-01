Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$83.00 at Scotiabank

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s previous close.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCO

Cameco Trading Up 0.9 %

CCO stock opened at C$75.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$35.65 and a 52 week high of C$76.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.36.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.32). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of C$634.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.4911413 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Heidi Lynn Shockey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.92, for a total value of C$1,478,400.00. In related news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.21, for a total value of C$292,840.00. Also, Senior Officer Heidi Lynn Shockey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.92, for a total transaction of C$1,478,400.00. Insiders have sold 247,422 shares of company stock worth $17,241,266 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.