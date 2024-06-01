Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $150.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.10.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

ENPH opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,948,752.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,649,325. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

