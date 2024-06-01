Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 455

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 428 ($5.47) to GBX 455 ($5.81) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.57% from the stock’s current price.

TRN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Trainline from GBX 365 ($4.66) to GBX 380 ($4.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 359 ($4.58) to GBX 392 ($5.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 391.75 ($5.00).

LON TRN opened at GBX 321.40 ($4.10) on Thursday. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 216.40 ($2.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 393.80 ($5.03). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 337.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 322.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,591.43 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, insider Jody Ford sold 72,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.21), for a total transaction of £240,424.80 ($307,055.94). 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

