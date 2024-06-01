Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cormark upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$69.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM stock opened at C$67.58 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$47.44 and a 1-year high of C$69.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of C$6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.