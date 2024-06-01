Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $169.85

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$169.85 and traded as high as C$173.69. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$173.50, with a volume of 2,249,381 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNR. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$184.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$173.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$169.85. The stock has a market cap of C$110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.22%.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$177.40 per share, with a total value of C$86,571.20. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

