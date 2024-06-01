Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $409,831,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after buying an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 443.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,150,000 after buying an additional 451,789 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5,968.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,861,000 after buying an additional 411,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $137.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

