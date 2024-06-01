Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock Price Down 0.6% After Insider Selling

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $335.18 and last traded at $337.35. Approximately 575,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,462,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $339.25.

Specifically, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.53 and a 200-day moving average of $318.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

