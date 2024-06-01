Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $156.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $152.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.09 and a 200-day moving average of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37. Celanese has a twelve month low of $103.23 and a twelve month high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.41%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

