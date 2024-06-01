Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.56.

Get Celestica alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

CLS stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64. Celestica has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Research analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.