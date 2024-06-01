Century Lithium (OTC:CYDVF) Trading Down 3.1%

Century Lithium Corp. (OTC:CYDVF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 161,462 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 95,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Century Lithium Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.
About Century Lithium
Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.
