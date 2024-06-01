Chardan Capital Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) – Chardan Capital increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Passage Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now expects that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.35). The consensus estimate for Passage Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Passage Bio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ PASG opened at $1.14 on Friday. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $70.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Passage Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 4.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 604,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,071,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 52,656 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 1,178.1% in the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 4,845,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 4,466,712 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 489.1% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 581,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 482,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

