Chardan Capital Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst G. Livshits now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.54) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.74). The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LXEO stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $547.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LXEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,364,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 198,281 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,540,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after buying an additional 210,047 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

