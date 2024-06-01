Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 26,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 7,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84.

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

