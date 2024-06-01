Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRFGet Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 26,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 7,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.