Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 88,235 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 80,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as an advertising-supported video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Redbox, Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Popcornflix Comedy, FrightPix, Truli, and Españolflix, as well as Pivotshare, subscription VOD platform.

