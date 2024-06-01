Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 88,235 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 80,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Up 5.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as an advertising-supported video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Redbox, Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Popcornflix Comedy, FrightPix, Truli, and Españolflix, as well as Pivotshare, subscription VOD platform.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.