Christine Bennett Acquires 1,000 Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Stock

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Free Report) insider Christine Bennett acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$24.01 ($16.01) per share, with a total value of A$24,010.00 ($16,006.67).
Christine Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 19th, Christine Bennett 2,000 shares of Sonic Healthcare stock.
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Christine Bennett bought 1,100 shares of Sonic Healthcare stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$28.52 ($19.01) per share, with a total value of A$31,373.10 ($20,915.40).
Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.
