Christine Garvey Sells 170 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) Director Christine Garvey sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $20,736.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.8 %

TOL stock opened at $121.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.37. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

