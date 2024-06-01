Christopher Harris Acquires 1,000 Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Harris bought 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,850.00.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$20.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$481.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65. AutoCanada Inc. has a one year low of C$16.60 and a one year high of C$27.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.05.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.7074165 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cormark set a C$35.00 price target on AutoCanada in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Acumen Capital lowered shares of AutoCanada from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

