Christopher Harris Acquires 1,000 Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Harris bought 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,850.00.
AutoCanada Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$20.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$481.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65. AutoCanada Inc. has a one year low of C$16.60 and a one year high of C$27.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.05.
AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.7074165 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACQ
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AutoCanada
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.