Christopher Ross Anderson Sells 170,000 Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Stock

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$24,650.00.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Christopher Ross Anderson sold 68,500 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$17,125.00.

Ximen Mining Stock Performance

CVE XIM opened at C$0.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$5.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.19. Ximen Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.50.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

