Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,315,500 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the April 30th total of 934,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,155.0 days.
Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHUEF opened at $12.85 on Friday. Chubu Electric Power has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
