Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,315,500 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the April 30th total of 934,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,155.0 days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHUEF opened at $12.85 on Friday. Chubu Electric Power has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

