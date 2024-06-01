CIBC Increases EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$110.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQB has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares downgraded EQB from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on EQB from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on EQB from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$104.11.

EQB Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of EQB opened at C$87.62 on Friday. EQB has a 12 month low of C$65.18 and a 12 month high of C$97.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$85.46. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$298.77 million for the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that EQB will post 11.5759669 EPS for the current year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

