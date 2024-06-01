CIBC Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$124.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$109.00 to C$124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$115.17.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$116.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$84.27 and a one year high of C$116.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$113.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$105.20.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

