Citigroup Lowers Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $135.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.19.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $130.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.13. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.14.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

