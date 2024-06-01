Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCEP opened at $73.71 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day moving average is $68.09.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

