Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) versus Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Head to Head Analysis

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) and Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coeur Mining and Aris Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 1 8 0 2.89 Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coeur Mining presently has a consensus target price of $4.36, suggesting a potential downside of 24.13%. Given Coeur Mining’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Aris Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

63.0% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Aris Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Coeur Mining and Aris Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -12.77% -6.28% -3.11% Aris Mining 3.06% 7.64% 3.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coeur Mining and Aris Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $821.21 million 2.80 -$103.61 million ($0.31) -18.55 Aris Mining $458.39 million 1.50 $11.42 million $0.05 90.60

Aris Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coeur Mining. Coeur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

