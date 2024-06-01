Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,196,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,493 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,176,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,034,741 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $78,154,000 after purchasing an additional 670,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,769,110 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $354,822,000 after purchasing an additional 401,076 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $61.12 and a twelve month high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.