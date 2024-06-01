Columbus McKinnon Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of CMCO opened at $39.10 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 214.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth $259,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,065. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.