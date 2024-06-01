Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Issues Earnings Results

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CMCO opened at $39.10 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $58,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

