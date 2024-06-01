Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.32 and last traded at $38.29. 3,269,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 20,394,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 258.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

