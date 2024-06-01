Commerce Bank Acquires 1,539 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Masimo were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Masimo by 851.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 86,162 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.22. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $169.58.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

