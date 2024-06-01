Commerce Bank Acquires 96 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Expedia Group by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,677 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 578,515 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $87,813,000 after buying an additional 59,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE opened at $112.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.49 and its 200 day moving average is $136.28.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

