Commerce Bank Buys 1,816 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after purchasing an additional 63,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average is $58.35. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

