Commerce Bank Buys 7,568 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 107.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $6,645,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,730,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AA. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $36.50 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.04.

Alcoa Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AA stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

