Commerce Bank Buys 79 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $216.57 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $218.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.13 and its 200 day moving average is $185.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,167. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CLH. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

