Commerce Bank Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $329,367,000. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $151,726,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.