Commerce Bank Grows Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.